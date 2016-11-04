UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Nov 4 Irish retail sales volumes posted annual growth of 3.8 percent in September but were 0.2 percent lower than in the previous month, data showed on Friday.
Excluding car sales, retail sales volumes were up 3.3 percent compared to a year ago and up 0.5 percent compared to August. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources