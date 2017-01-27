DUBLIN Jan 27 Irish retail sales volumes fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in December, their sharpest fall in four months, but were up 3.4 percent on a year earlier, data showed on Friday.

Excluding car sales, which had a strong year, volumes were down 2.7 percent month-on-month in December and up 2 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones)