UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Aug 28 Irish retail sales surged 8 percent from June to July as consumers flocked to buy cars with updated registration plates, data released on Thursday showed.
Many consumers waited until July to buy cars so they get the "142" prefix on their registration plates for cars sold in the second half of 2014.
When car sales, which were up 36 percent, are excluded, the volume of retail sales declined by 0.7 percent on the month and were up 3.1 percent compared to a year ago, the lowest increase since March, the Central Statistics Office said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources