* Consumer confidence falls to 60.2 from 70.0
* 'Fear factor' returns ahead of December budget
* Expectations index plummets to 48.6 from 61.0
DUBLIN, Oct 2 Irish consumer confidence dropped
sharply in September as the government began debating another
austerity budget, knocking hopes that stabler state finances
would help boost high street spending.
The KBC Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index plunged to
60.2 in September from 70.0 in August.
The fall, the steepest since fears about the euro zone's
future rattled consumers late last year, leaves the index at its
lowest level since February.
With unemployment stuck among the highest in Europe at over
14 percent, Dublin needs to halt a four-year slide in domestic
demand to help pull it out of its debt spiral.
Ireland has been buoyed in recent months by euro zone
efforts to tackle the continent's debt crisis, which have helped
cut its borrowing costs sharply and increased the chances it
will emerge successfully from an EU-IMF bailout next year.
But media speculation about a new household tax and cuts to
social security and health spending in December in what will be
Ireland's sixth austerity budget have unnerved consumers, the
survey's authors said.
"The September survey suggests the fear factor has returned
as consumers worry about the possible impact of another severe
budget on already strained household spending power," said KBC
chief economist Austin Hughes.
"The improvement in confidence thus far in 2012 was
tentative and fragile in nature... built largely on a gradual
easing in concerns ... rather than any dramatically positive
news."
But the fall likely overstated the change in the mood of
consumers, he said.
Consumers' view of current economic conditions was subdued,
falling to 77.6 from 83.2, while expectations plummeted to 48.6
in September from 61.0 in the previous month.
The fall in Irish consumer confidence also reflects slippage
in euro zone consumer confidence, which fell in September as a
result of government lay-offs, budget cuts, record joblessness
and stubbornly high inflation pushed up by world oil prices.