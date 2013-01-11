DUBLIN Jan 11 Irish consumer sentiment fell at its fastest rate in a decade last month to a 12-month low after the government announced more tax hikes and spending cuts in its budget, a survey showed on Friday.

Dublin unveiled its sixth austerity budget in little over four years last month, piling 3.5 billion euros ($4.6 billion) of tax hikes and spending cuts on a long-suffering public, and consumers reacted just as they have done in Decembers past.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 49.8 in December from 63.8 in November, the largest monthly drop in a decade and its lowest level since December 2011.

Sentiment had also nosedived in December 2011 after the government announced its budget. That sharp drop, however, was gradually reversed over the following months, with sentiment hitting a five-year high in August, and the index's authors expect a similar trend to emerge this year.

"We think the scale of the decline in the sentiment index hugely exaggerates the change in the circumstances of the average Irish consumer of late," said Austin Hughes, economist at KBC Bank Ireland.

"However, it does emphasise that consumer confidence, like the broader condition of the Irish economy, remains fragile and the average Irish consumer continues to face significant pressure on their spending power and uncertainty about their future."

The large fall was at odds with a marginal improvement in sentiment in the euro zone and cautious optimism among Irish retailers after reporting their busiest Christmas period since the financial crisis began.

Hughes said roughly 80 percent of the consumer sentiment survey's responses were taken between Dec. 3 and 11, which may also go some way to explain the fall.

However, even taking the seasonal impact into account, Hughes said the results showed that domestic economic activity, which is badly lagging robust Irish export growth, would probably see only a gradual and modest turnaround in the next year or two.

"These results caution against excessively optimistic expectations in regard to the trajectory of Irish consumer spending in 2013 that might be based simply on an extrapolation of recent upbeat retail reports," he said.