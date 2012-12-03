DUBLIN Dec 3 Irish consumer confidence improved
for the second month running in November, a survey showed on
Monday, but its authors warned that a tough austerity budget
later this week could test the sense of optimism.
Ireland's economy returned to mild growth last year and
sentiment has improved in seven of the first eight months of the
year. But confidence tumbled by 10 percentage points in
September over fears about what Wednesday's austerity budget
might contain.
The KBC Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index recovered to
63.8 in November from 60.9 in October, lifted by a significant
improvement in consumers' view of their current financial
situation from a year ago.
"Consumers seem to believe that a gradual improvement is
taking hold. The key question is whether Budget 2013 will
support or sink this fragile optimism," said KBC chief economist
Austin Hughes.
There have been significantly fewer media leaks about new
taxes and spending cuts in the run up to the budget compared to
last year.
But this may also open the way for some unpleasant surprises
in what is expected to be the toughest austerity budget since
the crisis began in 2008.
"If consumers get a nasty shock in terms of their spending
power in the coming year, this outlook could be a good deal
weaker," Hughes said.
While most of the survey's sub-indices improved on the
previous month, expectations for unemployment over the coming
year, and the purchasing climate for durable consumer goods
worsened marginally.