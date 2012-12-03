DUBLIN Dec 3 Irish consumer confidence improved for the second month running in November, a survey showed on Monday, but its authors warned that a tough austerity budget later this week could test the sense of optimism.

Ireland's economy returned to mild growth last year and sentiment has improved in seven of the first eight months of the year. But confidence tumbled by 10 percentage points in September over fears about what Wednesday's austerity budget might contain.

The KBC Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index recovered to 63.8 in November from 60.9 in October, lifted by a significant improvement in consumers' view of their current financial situation from a year ago.

"Consumers seem to believe that a gradual improvement is taking hold. The key question is whether Budget 2013 will support or sink this fragile optimism," said KBC chief economist Austin Hughes.

There have been significantly fewer media leaks about new taxes and spending cuts in the run up to the budget compared to last year.

But this may also open the way for some unpleasant surprises in what is expected to be the toughest austerity budget since the crisis began in 2008.

"If consumers get a nasty shock in terms of their spending power in the coming year, this outlook could be a good deal weaker," Hughes said.

While most of the survey's sub-indices improved on the previous month, expectations for unemployment over the coming year, and the purchasing climate for durable consumer goods worsened marginally.