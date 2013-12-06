* Expects to beat budget deficit target in 2013, 2014
* Gives investors more confidence with bailout ending
* Bank review to be part of wider EU stress tests
* ECB says banks will be tested same as others
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Dec 6 Ireland expects to beat its
budget-deficit targets this year and next as tax revenues exceed
forecasts, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.
The economy is slowly gathering momentum, helping to make
Ireland the first euro zone state to complete a bailout this
month. Budget deficits below the targets would give investors
more confidence after Dublin decided to forego a precautionary
credit line.
"We built our budget on the expectation that we wouldn't
absolutely achieve our tax estimates for the year for 2013, but
it's quite clear now that (we) are going to significantly exceed
them," Noonan said in a speech in London.
The country's budget deficit will come in below the forecast
7.5 percent of gross domestic product, he said, probably around
"seven-ish," and it would also beat a 4.8 percent target for
2014, he said.
At the end of November, Irish tax revenue was 0.6 percent
ahead of its 2013 goal, with last month's revenue particularly
strong. In addition, government spending is 1.3 percent below
budget so far this year.
With the Irish economy forecast to grow by about 2 percent
next year, the banks which drove Ireland to seek help from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund are taking centre
stage again.
A central bank assessment of bank balance sheets this week
showed capital adequacy ratios at Bank of Ireland, the
only bank not fully owned by the state, dropped more than
expected.
European banking stress test next year will expose Ireland
to further risks. The Irish balance-sheet assessments will be
part of that pan-European process, Noonan said.
The European Central Bank said the Irish banks would go
through its balance-sheet assessment the same way as all others
tested.
While the state sold 1.8 billion euros of Bank of Ireland
preference shares this week, it owns 99 percent of Allied Irish
Banks and permanent TSB. It is likely to be the
only port of call if either needs to raise more capital.
"Two months ago, I got agreement with (ECB head) Mario
Draghi that we would be the first to do the asset-quality review
... but that we wouldn't have to do it a second time. This would
be taken as part of the European round of asset quality
reviews," Noonan said.
Noonan added that he did not envisage an early sale of the
14 percent equity stake the state holds in Bank of Ireland.