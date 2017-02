DUBLIN Nov 4 Ireland is not planning to increase income tax rates in 2012 despite an increase in its fiscal adjustment target, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

"We think we can do this without touching income tax in 2012," Noonan said during his presentation of the government's four-year fiscal plan.

He said he expected Ireland's general debt to peak at 118 percent in 2013. A debt level of 120 percent would not be compatible with Ireland's plans to return to borrowing on international bond markets, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)