DUBLIN Nov 29 Ireland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 14.8 percent in the third quarter from an upwardly revised figure of 14.9 percent between April and June, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Employment fell by a seasonally adjusted 5,800, or 0.3 percent, in the quarter following a dip of 8,000 in the second quarter, an indication that rising emigration continues to help offset the fall in the number of people able to find work.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast the unemployment rate will stand at 14.8 percent at the end of 2012 and predict it will fall to 14.4 percent by the end of next year and stay above 13 percent through 2015.