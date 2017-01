DUBLIN Nov 29 Ireland's unemployment rate fell to 7.3 percent in November from 7.5 percent the previous month, the state statistics service said on Tuesday.

Employment has increased strongly amid a broadening economic recovery since the jobless rate hit a high of 15.1 percent in early 2012.

The total number of people unemployed fell to 160,700 in November from 164,100 the previous month, the data showed. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Louise Ireland)