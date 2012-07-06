* EIB in talks with govt of 500 mln eur per year investments

* Irish govt says hopes to double that

* Investment will be outside terms of Ireland's EU/IMF bailout

DUBLIN, July 6 Ireland hopes to secure up to 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) per year in funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) after EU leaders agreed last week to boost the bank's capital, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

Last week's European summit agreed to increase the EIB's capital by 10 billion euros by the end of the year, boosting its lending capacity by 60 billion euros to help stimulate the European economy.

The EIB has committed to provide up to 500 million euros per year in funding to Ireland, but the government hopes to double that, Noonan told journalists after a meeting with EIB President Werner Hoyer.

"At present they are committed to half a billion a year if you could get it flowing freely," he said. "If we could double that it would have an impact on the infrastructure and make the economy more productive."

Hoyer said 500 million euros per year was not the EIB's limit, but said the exact level of funding had not been decided.

An annual investment of 500 million euros would be double the proportion of the bank's lending relative to Ireland's share of the EIB's capital, but the EIB wants to help turn Ireland into a "success story", Hoyer said.

The funds will be released on a project-by-project basis. Hoyer was due to sign off on Friday on a 100 million euro project to upgrade Irish school buildings.

Funds from the EIB will not be included in spending limits under Ireland's EU/IMF bailout, so long as it can be categorised as a commercial investment, Noonan said.

The EIB plans to use the 10 billion euros pledged at the euro zone summit to raise an additional 20 billion euros per year for three years on capital markets.

"If market circumstances deteriorate we will probably have to lower that. If things develop very well on the capital markets then it can be more," Hoyer said.

The EIB usually funds one-third of its investment projects, so 60 billion euros would lead to total investment of 180 billion euros, he said. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)