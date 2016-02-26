* Polls show current coalition to fall short of majority
By William James
DUBLIN, Feb 26 Ireland may vote its coalition
government out of office in an election on Friday without
backing any clear alternative, threatening a political impasse
as it emerges from the euro zone debt crisis.
Cast as a choice on how to distribute the profits of a
strong economic recovery since accepting a 2010 sovereign
bailout, the election could force the country's two biggest
parties to consider an uneasy and potentially unstable alliance.
The outcome will hinge on the extent to which Prime Minister
Enda Kenny's pledge to "keep the recovery going", which opinion
polls suggest has failed to inspire the electorate, sways
undecided voters on polling day.
"It would be nice for someone to present their vision, you
know a passionate vision," said Lorna Wallis, a voter in Dublin
who said she would be backing independent candidates.
Polls suggest current junior coalition partner Labour's
support has collapsed, while Kenny's Fine Gael have let a wide
lead slip. Their combined support has dipped to 33 to 37 percent
in polls.
That compares with the 41 to 42 percent finance minister
Michael Noonan believes they need to form a government, likely
with the help of independent candidates or smaller parties.
Exit polls published early on Saturday will give the first
indication of whether Kenny's party and Labour have done enough
to hold on to power.
If there is no late shift in voter intentions, one way to
break any deadlock could be an unprecedented alliance between
Fine Gael and its centre-right rivals Fianna Fail. But these
heirs to opposing sides in a civil war almost a century ago have
so far shown no appetite to team up this time around.
Vote counting begins on Saturday, with the first of 157
seats declared in the early afternoon and the final winners
potentially not decided until early next week.
That may mark the beginning not the end, however, of
uncertainty over the likely shape of the government.
A hung parliament would echo the recent election experiences
of Portugal and Spain, where anger at austerity, perceptions of
rising social inequality and mistrust of established political
elites led to indecisive outcomes.
"I think that the traditional parties will survive a little
better than they have done in those countries, but as in those
countries after the election ... I think we will see uncertainty
here," said Michael Marsh, a professor of politics at Trinity
College Dublin.
An unstable government could slow Ireland's response to a
possible "Out" vote in an EU membership referendum in neighbour
and major trade partner Britain on June 23.
Uncertainty about the election and Britain's referendum
pushed the gap between Irish and French bond yields to its
widest in eight months on Tuesday, although Ireland is still
able to borrow at near record-low costs.
