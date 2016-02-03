DUBLIN Feb 3 Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Wednesday he will ask the country's president to dissolve parliament to clear the way for parliamentary elections.

"I wish to inform the House that I'm proceeding immediately to Aras an Uachtaran (the president's residence) to advise the president to dissolve Dail Eireann (parliament)," Kenny said, adding that the next parliament would sit for the first time on March 10.

Kenny did not set the election date in his brief statement to parliament but is expected to call it for Feb. 26, a government source told Reuters. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)