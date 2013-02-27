DUBLIN Feb 27 Ireland's state electricity
utility ESB is to sell stakes in Spanish and British power
stations as part of a package of sales the government hopes will
earn 400 million euros ($524 million) out of a privatisation
target of 3 billion euros.
Ireland's government announced last year that it would sell
state assets as part of its EU/IMF bailout, including generating
capacity at ESB, the retail marketing and services arm of gas
utility Bord Gais and a 25 percent stake in airline Aer Lingus
.
The ESB is to sell a 50 percent shareholding in Britain's
Marchwood Power, which owns an 840 megawatt power station near
Southampton and is jointly owned with Scottish & Southern
Energy, it said in a statement.
It will also sell 50 percent of Spain's Bizkaia Energia,
which owns a 755 megawatt power station near Bilbao and is
jointly owned by Japan's Osaka Gas.
ESB did not say how much it expected to earn from the two
sales.