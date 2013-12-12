DUBLIN Dec 12 Ireland selected a consortium led
by Centrica as its preferred bidder for a 1.12 billion
euro ($1.5 billion) acquisition of the retail unit of gas
utility Bord Gais.
"A consortium comprising Centrica plc, Brookfield Renewable
Power Inc and iCON Infrastructure has now been selected as
preferred bidder for Bord Gais Energy on the basis of its
revised bid, which has an enterprise value of up to 1.12 billion
euros," the energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
It comes after Dublin last month failed to secure acceptable
bids for the flagship privatisation, which had raised doubts
about its ability to hit a 3 billion euro asset sale target
under its EU-IMF bailout, due to be completed this weekend.