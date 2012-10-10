LONDON Oct 10 Danish utility Dong Energy and Irish gas supplier Bord Gais were among the winners of three licences to develop offshore wind and tidal energy projects off the coast of Northern Ireland, Britain's Crown Estate said on Wednesday.

Dong Energy's consortium with a subsidiary of RES Group and Northern Irish company B9 Energy secured rights to build an offshore wind farm of up to 600 MW off the Northern Irish coast, said Britain's Crown Estate, which manages coastal sites.

The agency also awarded two licences for tidal energy projects off the northern coast, one of which went to a joint venture between Bord Gais and OpenHydro Group, a designer of tidal turbines.

The second licence was given to Cork-based DP Marine Energy and Belgian marine engineering firm DEME Blue Energy.

Both sites will develop projects using the strength of the tide to generate electricity with an installed capacity of 100 MW each.

Northern Ireland wants to generate 40 percent of its energy demand from renewable sources by 2020.