LONDON Oct 10 Danish utility Dong Energy
and Irish gas supplier Bord Gais were
among the winners of three licences to develop offshore wind and
tidal energy projects off the coast of Northern Ireland,
Britain's Crown Estate said on Wednesday.
Dong Energy's consortium with a subsidiary of RES Group and
Northern Irish company B9 Energy secured rights to build an
offshore wind farm of up to 600 MW off the Northern Irish coast,
said Britain's Crown Estate, which manages coastal sites.
The agency also awarded two licences for tidal energy
projects off the northern coast, one of which went to a joint
venture between Bord Gais and OpenHydro Group, a designer of
tidal turbines.
The second licence was given to Cork-based DP Marine Energy
and Belgian marine engineering firm DEME Blue Energy.
Both sites will develop projects using the strength of the
tide to generate electricity with an installed capacity of 100
MW each.
Northern Ireland wants to generate 40 percent of its energy
demand from renewable sources by 2020.