* Link to export 5 GW of power to UK
* Chinese firm involved in consortium
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Sept 13 Power grid operators signed a
deal on Thursday to develop a 5,000 megawatt electricity
transportation system which could export wind power from Ireland
to the UK within five years.
The UK's National Grid and Portugal's grid operator
REN are working on a feasibility study for the project alongside
Dublin-based renewable energy generator Mainstream Renewable
Power.
REN is 25 percent owned by China's dominant
utility firm State Grid Corp.
"REN believes this memorandum of understanding sets the
ground for the study of a potentially groundbreaking
infrastructure for the future of European energy highways," REN
Chief Executive Rui Cartaxo said in a statement.
Mainstream Renewable Power aims to supply 1.2 GW of power to
the UK by 2017.
Ireland is expected to produce more wind power than it
needs, leaving room for exports to Britain, which has a target
to generate 15 percent of its energy consumption from renewable
sources by 2020, compared with around 9 percent last year.
Mainstream said it has already secured an offer for 5,000 MW
of grid connection to the UK which is independent of Ireland's
existing grid structure.
A spokeswoman for the project was unable to confirm whether
the Chinese firm would have any direct involvement in the
scheme.
Chinese firms are also bidding to build nuclear power
stations in Britain, with two Chinese firms teaming up to take
part in the UK's 6-gigawatt Horizon project.