UPDATE 2-Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions
* U.S. not considering raising number of forces in region (Adds Revolutionary Guards commander comments)
DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's Electricity Supply Board (ESB), the first state company the country's cash-strapped government has decided to sell a stake in, promoted Pat O'Doherty to the role of chief executive on Wednesday.
Dublin launched a privatisation drive required under its EU/IMF bailout last month by announcing it would sell a minority stake in the former monopoly, but has yet to decide the timing or size of that sale.
O'Doherty is currently executive director of ESB Energy International and previously held a variety of positions in the firm since joining in 1981.
ESB had previously said retiring Chief Executive Padraig McManus would stay on until 2012. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)
DUBAI, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, several major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
RAQQA PROVINCE, Syria, Feb 4 An alliance of U.S.-backed militias said it had started a new phase of its campaign against the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa on Saturday, aiming to complete its encirclement and sever the road to militant strongholds in Deir al-Zor province.