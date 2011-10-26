DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's Electricity Supply Board (ESB), the first state company the country's cash-strapped government has decided to sell a stake in, promoted Pat O'Doherty to the role of chief executive on Wednesday.

Dublin launched a privatisation drive required under its EU/IMF bailout last month by announcing it would sell a minority stake in the former monopoly, but has yet to decide the timing or size of that sale.

O'Doherty is currently executive director of ESB Energy International and previously held a variety of positions in the firm since joining in 1981.

ESB had previously said retiring Chief Executive Padraig McManus would stay on until 2012. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)