DUBLIN Oct 8 Ireland will not engage with potential bidders for a minority stake in the state-run energy company, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) until it decides what type of investor it wants on board, the energy minister said on Saturday.

"There's lots of interest around the place but we're not engaging until we get the report of the group by the end in November in terms of how to proceed, due diligence, evaluating the asset, how best to get a compatible investor," Pat Rabbitte told reporters on the sidelines of an economic summit in Dublin.

"It's hands off for the moment until we decide how it should be done best. To be honest, in this climate the government is not anxious to sell anything."

Rabbitte said he expected Ireland's so-called Troika of lenders, the IMF, the ECB and the EC, to agree to the government's wish not to sell into a depressed market.

"I would think if a sovereign government says to the Troika that we have decided to do x, I think we would expect them to accept that we will do x but not in a bargain basement environment."

