DUBLIN Oct 8 Ireland will not engage with
potential bidders for a minority stake in the state-run energy
company, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) until it decides
what type of investor it wants on board, the energy minister
said on Saturday.
"There's lots of interest around the place but we're not
engaging until we get the report of the group by the end in
November in terms of how to proceed, due diligence, evaluating
the asset, how best to get a compatible investor," Pat Rabbitte
told reporters on the sidelines of an economic summit in Dublin.
"It's hands off for the moment until we decide how it should
be done best. To be honest, in this climate the government is
not anxious to sell anything."
Rabbitte said he expected Ireland's so-called Troika of
lenders, the IMF, the ECB and the EC, to agree to the
government's wish not to sell into a depressed market.
"I would think if a sovereign government says to the Troika
that we have decided to do x, I think we would expect them to
accept that we will do x but not in a bargain basement
environment."
