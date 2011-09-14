Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
DUBLIN, Sept 14 Ireland has agreed to sell a minority stake in state electricity supplier ESB as part of a privatisation drive under an EU/IMF bailout programme, the energy minister said on Wednesday.
"The sale of a minority stake in ESB as an integrated unit has been agreed by government," energy minister Pat Rabbitte told parliament.
The group's chief executive last February said a sale of the entire company could raise between 6 and 8 billion euros. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.