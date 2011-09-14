DUBLIN, Sept 14 Ireland has agreed to sell a minority stake in state electricity supplier ESB as part of a privatisation drive under an EU/IMF bailout programme, the energy minister said on Wednesday.

"The sale of a minority stake in ESB as an integrated unit has been agreed by government," energy minister Pat Rabbitte told parliament.

The group's chief executive last February said a sale of the entire company could raise between 6 and 8 billion euros. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)