* Flaherty calls European actions so far "incremental"
* Says summit should agree to closer banking integration
* Urges change of German public opinion, "not one way
street"
* Says U.S. economic weakness of serious concern
By Padraic Halpin
GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 Canadian Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty urged European leaders on Thursday to move
swiftly toward greater banking integration and to use public
funds if necessary to recapitalize their banks, saying their
"incremental" actions so far had failed.
Speaking in Galway, Ireland, as a summit of European Union
leaders in Brussels began, Flaherty said any plan to ease the
European debt crisis should include a more effective firewall to
break the link between problems in the banking sector and
sovereign finances, steps toward deposit insurance for European
banks, and "ensuring euro zone banks are fully capitalized,
using public funds if necessary".
"And there cannot be market confidence unless there is a
solid plan to address the underlying challenges in a way that's
credible and believable by the markets," Flaherty said in the
prepared text of a speech.
Flaherty, in Ireland to receive an honorary law degree, said
that the recent stalling of the economy in Canada's top trading
partner, the United States, and the political gridlock in
Washington were also of "very serious concern".
But, as an outspoken critic of European policymakers for
acting too slowly in the crisis, he concentrated his remarks on
the summit on Thursday and Friday, which he said was Europe's
chance to get it right.
"Unfortunately, the euro zone response has been incremental
and, so far, has failed to break the negative feedback loops
that characterize the European crisis," he said.
"The world hopes that European leaders, meeting at the summit
... agree on - and quickly begin to implement - the bold actions
that they understand are needed."
Flaherty said a change in public opinion, particularly in
European paymaster Germany, was also needed, urging a move away
from the concept of rich electorates feeling like they are being
asked "to subsidize early retirement schemes and people who
don't pay taxes" in other countries.
He said a country such as Germany must realize that it
profits greatly from a devalued euro and that this has been a
tremendous advantage to their standard of living and quality of
life.
"It is not a one way street and it is in the self-interest
of the German population, and certainly those who are
employable, to have the necessary steps take to avoid a crisis,"
he said.
Yet with EU leaders in their 20th summit since the crisis
began, Flaherty warned that it might be too late by the time
further rounds of negotiations come to an end.
"Unfortunately they (EU talks) will continue until the 11th
hour, the 59th minute and they may take place at a time when
markets have already created disorder and it may be a very
difficult egg to descramble."
(Writing By Louise Egan and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Peter
Galloway)