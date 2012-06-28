* Flaherty calls European actions so far "incremental"
* Says summit should agree to closer banking integration
* Says risks of disorderly crisis continue to mount
* Says U.S. economic weakness of serious concern
(Adds quotes from Flaherty television interview)
By Padraic Halpin
GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 Canadian Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty urged European leaders on Thursday to move
swiftly toward greater banking integration and to use public
funds if necessary to recapitalize their banks, saying their
"incremental" actions so far had failed.
"The risk of a disorderly crisis continues to mount. This is
an escalating situation ... we're very concerned," Flaherty told
Canada's CTV network, saying there was "a lot of money on the
sidelines now" because of market uncertainty.
"We've seen this movie before. This could get very ugly
unless they (European leaders) take clear action," he said from
Ireland after giving a speech in Galway that focused on the
crisis.
Flaherty, speaking as a summit of European Union leaders in
Brussels began, told his audience that any plan to ease the
European debt crisis should include a more effective firewall to
break the link between problems in the banking sector and
sovereign finances, steps toward deposit insurance for European
banks, and "ensuring euro zone banks are fully capitalized,
using public funds if necessary".
"And there cannot be market confidence unless there is a
solid plan to address the underlying challenges in a way that's
credible and believable by the markets," Flaherty said.
The minister, in Ireland to receive an honorary law degree,
said that the recent stalling of the economy in Canada's top
trading partner, the United States, and the political gridlock
in Washington were also of "very serious concern".
But, as an outspoken critic of European policymakers for
acting too slowly in the crisis, he concentrated his remarks on
the summit on Thursday and Friday, which he said was Europe's
chance to get it right.
"Unfortunately, the euro zone response has been incremental
and, so far, has failed to break the negative feedback loops
that characterize the European crisis," he said.
"The world hopes that European leaders, meeting at the
summit ... agree on - and quickly begin to implement - the bold
actions that they understand are needed."
Flaherty said a change in public opinion, particularly in
European paymaster Germany, was also needed, urging a move away
from the concept of rich electorates feeling like they are being
asked "to subsidize early retirement schemes and people who
don't pay taxes" in other countries.
He said a country such as Germany must realize that it
profits greatly from a devalued euro and that this has been a
tremendous advantage to their standard of living and quality of
life.
"It is not a one way street," he said, adding that it is in
the self-interest of the German population to take the necessary
steps take to avoid a crisis.
Yet with EU leaders in their 20th summit since the crisis
began, Flaherty warned that it might be too late by the time
further rounds of negotiations come to an end.
"Unfortunately they (EU talks) will continue until the 11th
hour, the 59th minute and they may take place at a time when
markets have already created disorder and it may be a very
difficult egg to descramble."
(Writing By Louise Egan, Padraic Halpin and David Ljunggren;
Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)