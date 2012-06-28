BRIEF-Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for IPO - CNBC, citing DJ
* Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for its IPO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 Euro zone leaders must act in an "overwhelming" manner to restore market confidence, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.
"The incremental approach has failed, to restore market confidence one must act in an overwhelming way," Flaherty said in a speech.
Flaherty said he was also worried about the state of the U.S. economy and said political gridlock in Washington was a serious concern. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for its IPO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 The head of Australia's central bank on Wednesday gave the clearest signal yet that further cuts in interest rates would not be in the national interest as the danger of a debt-fuelled boom and bust was too severe.