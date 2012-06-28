GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 Euro zone leaders must act in an "overwhelming" manner to restore market confidence, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

"The incremental approach has failed, to restore market confidence one must act in an overwhelming way," Flaherty said in a speech.

Flaherty said he was also worried about the state of the U.S. economy and said political gridlock in Washington was a serious concern. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)