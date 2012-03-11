* Ireland lobbying for move on loss-making mortgages-RTE
* Talks in parallel to negotiations on promissory notes
* Government hopes to secure deal in "medium term"
DUBLIN, March 11 Ireland is in talks with
its international creditors on a deal to cut the burden of
loss-making mortgages at its banks, state broadcaster RTE
reported on Sunday, citing an interview with Finance Minister
Michael Noonan.
The government has been lobbying its creditors at the
European Union, the European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund to reduce the cost of its bank rescue by
refinancing around 30 billion euros ($39.36 billion) worth of
promissory notes.
Parallel talks are taking place to cut the cost of
loss-making tracker mortgages in Ireland's "main banks," Noonan
said in an interview with RTE to be broadcast later on Sunday.
The report did not specify what banks were involved.
Of the three main domestic lenders, the government holds
majority stakes in Allied Irish Banks and Irish Life
and Permanent unit permanent tsb and a minority stake in
Bank of Ireland.
Tracker mortgages make up more than 50 percent of Irish
banks' residential property loans and although performing, they
are not earning due to a mismatch between high funding costs and
the low ECB rate which the products track.
The deal to refinance bank bailout costs and restructure the
bank's tracker mortgage books would boost the value of the
country's banks, allowing the state to sell its stakes and use
the money to reduce its national debt, Noonan said.
Analysts are divided as to whether Ireland's national debt,
which is forecast to peak at peak at 119 percent of GDP in 2013,
is sustainable.
The deal the Irish authorities are seeking "would give you
banks that would have value, and, further down the line it would
be possible to sell the state's shareholdings in those banks at
considerable amounts of money, which would reduce the debt,"
Noonan said in televised comments.
A policy paper by the European Union and the IMF is being
drawn up on the deal, and Ireland would then seek the political
support of its European partners, Noonan said.
"It is a project, where if we're successful it will be in
the medium term rather than immediately," Noonan said.
($1 = 0.7622 Euro)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Gary Crosse)