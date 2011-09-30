(Adds background)

DUBLIN, Sept 30 Ireland is against any change to European Union treaties to facilitate deeper fiscal union and has informed its fellow member states of its position, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month proposed modifying the EU treaty and give the bloc's highest court the right to sue member states that break its fiscal rules.

Asked by state broadcaster RTE whether he supported a treaty change in order to facilitate a deeper fiscal union, Kenny said "I don't."

"I've made this known to other leaders. It's very important that having put the Lisbon (Treaty) in place that the governments of the EU work that treaty in the way that it was intended," he said in comments broadcast on RTE television.

Any changes to EU treaties require a referendum under Irish law. Irish voters initially rejected the Lisbon Treaty in 2008 before approving in a second vote after the government secured several concessions.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)