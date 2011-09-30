UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
DUBLIN, Sept 30 Ireland is against any change to European Union treaties to facilitate deeper fiscal union and has informed its fellow member states of its position, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Friday.
Asked by state broadcaster RTE whether he supported a treaty change in order to facilitate a deeper fiscal union, Kenny said "I don't."
"I've made this known to other leaders. It's very important that having put the Lisbon (Treaty) in place that the governments of the EU work that treaty in the way that it was intended," he said in comments broadcast on RTE television.
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.