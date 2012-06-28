GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 Euro zone leaders need
to bring forward their medium-term plans if they are to make
progress in tackling the continent's debt crisis, Ireland's
finance minister said on Thursday as heads of state met in
Brussels for a summit meeting.
"There is an uncertainty about Europe and the euro zone, and
unless the medium term plan is brought forward this weekend and
presented as a road map then I think that there won't be a good
result," Michael Noonan said after a meeting with Canadian
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty.
Noonan called for leaders to discuss the idea of mutualising
bank debt, a move that has been resisted by Germany.
Weak economic growth means that Ireland's budget this year
will be as difficult if not more difficult than last year's, he
added.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)