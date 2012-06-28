GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 Euro zone leaders need to bring forward their medium-term plans if they are to make progress in tackling the continent's debt crisis, Ireland's finance minister said on Thursday as heads of state met in Brussels for a summit meeting.

"There is an uncertainty about Europe and the euro zone, and unless the medium term plan is brought forward this weekend and presented as a road map then I think that there won't be a good result," Michael Noonan said after a meeting with Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty.

Noonan called for leaders to discuss the idea of mutualising bank debt, a move that has been resisted by Germany.

Weak economic growth means that Ireland's budget this year will be as difficult if not more difficult than last year's, he added. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)