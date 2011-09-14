BRIEF-Tower requests for trading halt
* Requests for trading halt pending finalization of market update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, Sept 14 Ireland expects a proposed change by the European Commission to shave 650 million euros per year off Ireland's interest bill under its EU/IMF rescue package, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Wednesday.
"Finance Minister (Michael) Noonan has welcomed the adoption of the proposal of the European Commission in relation to the EFSM loan facility ... the reduction on the rates there is worth about 650 million euros each year for each year that that loan facility is drawn down," Kenny told parliament.
In a change agreed by euro zone leaders in July, the Commission on Wednesday proposed reducing the margin on Ireland's borrowings from the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) -- the fund that provides one third of Ireland's 67.5 billion euros of external loans -- by 292.5 basis points to zero. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Requests for trading halt pending finalization of market update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Houlihan Lokey announces pricing of primary offering of Class A common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET The U.S. Senate votes to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor. The White House says the directo