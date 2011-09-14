DUBLIN, Sept 14 Ireland expects a proposed change by the European Commission to shave 650 million euros per year off Ireland's interest bill under its EU/IMF rescue package, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Wednesday.

"Finance Minister (Michael) Noonan has welcomed the adoption of the proposal of the European Commission in relation to the EFSM loan facility ... the reduction on the rates there is worth about 650 million euros each year for each year that that loan facility is drawn down," Kenny told parliament.

In a change agreed by euro zone leaders in July, the Commission on Wednesday proposed reducing the margin on Ireland's borrowings from the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) -- the fund that provides one third of Ireland's 67.5 billion euros of external loans -- by 292.5 basis points to zero. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)