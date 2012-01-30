DUBLIN Jan 30 It would be difficult for
Ireland to remain in the euro zone if voters reject a proposed
new EU fiscal treaty, European Affairs Minister Lucinda
Creighton said on Monday.
"If we somehow decided to opt out of that and allowed the
other 16 member of the euro zone to progress and try to find a
solution without us, I think it would make it almost impossible
for us to continue as part of the currency union," Creighton
told state broadcaster RTE.
European leaders are expected to agree on the fiscal compact
to tighten budget rules on Monday. The Irish government will
decide on whether to hold a referendum on the treaty within
weeks, she said.
Irish citizens, who are entitled to vote on any major
transfers of powers to Brussels, are seen as one of the biggest
obstacles to overhaul of the bloc. They have twice rejected
changes to EU treaties before voting through amended versions.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Patrick Graham)