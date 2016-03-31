* Sovereign privately places 100m Century bond

* Low yields force investors into longer-dated bonds

* Bankers hail Ireland recovery from bailout

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, March 31 (IFR) - Participants in the SSA market were left open-mouthed after Ireland managed to get 100-year debt away at a coupon of 2.35%, an indication both of the country's own recovery as well as the effect monetary policy has had on European government bonds.

The Baa1/A+/A- rated sovereign priced a 100m Century bond in a private placement via Goldman Sachs and Nomura. Belgium sold a similar 50m 2.50% Sep 2115 note last year.

The fact that Ireland was able to achieve more favourable terms on a deal twice the size was commended by bankers across the public debt sector market.

"It is flat to the Italy 30-year, which is amazing," said one banker away from the deal. "Not sure what to read from it except that there clearly is demand for duration."

At 2.35%, the yield is a far cry from the 15% level hit by Ireland's 10-year bonds at the height of the eurozone debt crisis in 2011.

Investors have been forced to move further along the curve to pick up yield, particularly real money accounts that have specific targets for returns.

"The ECB policy rate is likely to remain negative for several years, and the ECB has just upped the pace of its bond purchases," said Seamus Mac Gorain, a portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"This is underpinning demand for long-dated bonds, which is also bolstered by investors needing to hedge long-dated liabilities," he said.

This helped support recent 30-year issuance by several eurozone nations including Spain, Belgium, Austria and Italy. The latter priced a 9bn 2.70% Mar 2047 bond that was described by one banker as the largest duration event in European bond market history.

The Ireland Apr 2116 bond was believed to have been bought by one investor from the insurance sector.

"I guess the coupon is somewhat a product of where rates are. On the investor side, it's about trying to find duration in high grade assets," said a lead banker.

"I don't think we are going to see a lot of 100-year bonds issued over the next months as a result of this although we might see a gradual extension of maturities," said Jonathan Crowther, head of UK Liability Driven Investment at AXA IM.

RECOVERY STORY

While the deal reflects forces affecting the wider market, bankers also highlighted Ireland's own recovery since it was forced to take an 85bn international bailout in 2010 to deal with a severe banking crisis.

Ireland made its return post-crisis to the euro benchmark market in January 2013 with a 2.25bn 5.5% 4.75-year note.

With its economy growing faster than any other in Europe and the bond market supported by European Central Bank quantitative easing, Ireland has been issuing longer-dated debt at increasingly lower rates.

Last year, the sovereign issued a 4bn 2% 30-year bond, which was trading at a yield of 1.68% on Thursday. The Century bond takes this further, even if the size is very small, said the lead.

"I think it highlights the sovereign's ability to access that maturity, not many issuers can do that," he said.

A second banker away from the deal said that history will look kindly on the deal.

"To lock in 2.35% for a 100-year bond, in years to come people will say the NTMA were right for taking advantage of a market like this," he said.

"It is also a smart trade for a life insurance or a pension company - what other assets are yielding 2.35% in the eurozone without going below the Single A mark?"

When it returned to short-term debt markets in July 2012 after a near two-year hiatus, it had to offer a yield of 1.8% to sell 500m of three-month paper.

Earlier this month, investors paid Ireland to borrow similar debt when Dublin sold six-month treasury bills at a yield of -0.22%. (Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin, John Geddie and Nigel Stephenson. Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)