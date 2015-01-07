LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set guidance on a new March 2022 euro-denominated bond to 37bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, earlier today set initial price thoughts of high 30s over mid-swaps.

Indications of interest for the trade is in excess of 4bn, including 450m of primary dealer interest.

The transaction is expected to be priced later today via Barclays, Davy, HSBC, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)