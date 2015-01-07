LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set a final spread of 36bp over mid-swaps on a new March 2022 euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.

Indications of interest are in excess of 5.75bn, including primary dealer interest of 550m.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, earlier today set initial price thoughts of high 30s over mid-swaps before setting guidance at 37bp area over.

The transaction is expected to be priced later today via Barclays, Davy, HSBC, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)