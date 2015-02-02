LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has mandated banks for a 30-year syndicated euro benchmark bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Davy and Royal Bank of Scotland as joint lead managers for the trade.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)