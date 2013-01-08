DUBLIN Jan 8 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem seems to be a suitable candidate to take over as
Eurogroup chairman, Irish finance minister Michael Noonan said
on Tuesday.
Dijsselbloem is likely to be named the next chairman of euro
zone finance ministers on Jan. 21, taking over a key role in
managing the bloc's debt crisis, officials said on Tuesday.
"I have no knowledge of who will become the new Eurogroup
president, the issue hasn't been discussed. But like you I read
the papers and it seems that my Dutch colleague (Dijsselbloem)
is ready, willing and able to do the job," Noonan told reporters
when asked about a successor for Jean-Claude Juncker.