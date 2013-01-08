DUBLIN Jan 8 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem seems to be a suitable candidate to take over as Eurogroup chairman, Irish finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

Dijsselbloem is likely to be named the next chairman of euro zone finance ministers on Jan. 21, taking over a key role in managing the bloc's debt crisis, officials said on Tuesday.

"I have no knowledge of who will become the new Eurogroup president, the issue hasn't been discussed. But like you I read the papers and it seems that my Dutch colleague (Dijsselbloem) is ready, willing and able to do the job," Noonan told reporters when asked about a successor for Jean-Claude Juncker.