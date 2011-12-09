DUBLIN Dec 9 Ireland expects the European Central Bank (ECB) to take a more pro-active approch to the European debt crisis in the weeks ahead, the country's minister for European Affairs said on Friday.

"Many member states have made it very very clear that we would like to see the ECB act more decisively and I think that is likely in the weeks ahead," Lucinda Creighton told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

Creighton said it was too early to say whether an agreement by European leaders to pursue tighter fiscal integration would require a new treaty.

"We are really not at that stage yet. Obviously discussions will go again here today," she said, speaking from Brussels. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Patrick Graham)