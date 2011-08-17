BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development completes establishment of real estate development unit
* Says it completes establishment of wholly owned real estate development unit in Chongqing city
DUBLIN Aug 17 Ireland will insist that any new financial transaction tax apply to all 27 members of the European Union and not just the 17 members of the euro zone, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy proposed a new financial transaction tax during a meeting on Tuesday.
Noonan told state broadcaster RTE that he expected opposition to the proposal from several European countries, including Luxembourg.
He said a proposal to set a united corporate tax rate for France and Germany would not affect Ireland's low corporate tax rate, seen as key to attracting foreign direct investment.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Says it will acquire 4 million shares of a private equity firm for 20 billion won
TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday boosted by optimism over recent foreign investors' buying and in line with overseas markets, to their highest in more than 20 months. As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent at 9,660.18, its highest since June 1, 2015. In the previous session, the index ended 0.5 percent higher, to its strongest closing since early June 2015. Foreign investors were net buyers in Taiwan stocks on Thursday. They account f