DUBLIN Aug 17 Ireland will insist that any new financial transaction tax apply to all 27 members of the European Union and not just the 17 members of the euro zone, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy proposed a new financial transaction tax during a meeting on Tuesday.

Noonan told state broadcaster RTE that he expected opposition to the proposal from several European countries, including Luxembourg.

He said a proposal to set a united corporate tax rate for France and Germany would not affect Ireland's low corporate tax rate, seen as key to attracting foreign direct investment.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)