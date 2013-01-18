By Tom Bill
| LONDON/DUBLIN
LONDON/DUBLIN Jan 18 Land in Ireland earmarked
for homes and offices is being sold at knockdown prices to
farmers, sometimes the same farmers who made fortunes selling it
in the boom years, as swathes of the country return to its
agricultural roots.
Irish lenders and the country's bad bank, the National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA), are cranking up the sale of land to
farmers as they accept some locations are dead to developers,
even at bargain prices, property agents told Reuters.
Land zoned for housing that sold for 1 million euros ($1.3
million) per acre before the 2008 crash now fetches about 10,000
euros as farmland, or 50,000 euros as development land, said
Chris Smith, regional manager for rural properties at auctioneer
Gunne.
"Development won't come back for a generation in some parts
of Ireland, and the banks and NAMA aren't willing to wait a
generation," Smith said.
Spain will no doubt be taking note, as that country just
started cleansing its banking system of toxic property loans.
Spain and Ireland suffered Europe's worst property crash,
with prices falling more than 50 percent in some areas. NAMA was
set up in 2009 to purge the country's banks of nearly 75 billion
euros of risky property loans.
The crash left about 2,000 half-built 'ghost estates' strewn
across the country, schemes often given the green light because
of investor tax breaks or financial incentives for local
authorities but with little thought to long-term viability.
"You had little villages with 100 or 200 souls, a pub, a
post office and a chapel and suddenly there were 60 or 70 houses
around them, even though the commuting distance to anywhere was
too great," said Callum Bain, head of rural valuations and
consultancy at Knight Frank in Ireland.
"Quite close to every village in Ireland has a scenario like
that."
NAMA has sat on most of its property loans since 2008 in the
hope values would improve but against the backdrop of anaemic
economic growth and turmoil among its euro zone trading
partners, it will increase land sales at farmland prices over
the next 12 to 18 months, a spokesman told Reuters.
It will also increasingly finance the demolition of
half-built sites for reversion to farmland, the spokesman said,
declining to say what slice of its loans this represented.
Discounts are likely to be huge.
"In 2006, five and a half acres of land with zoning for
residential was sold for 3 million euros in a sleepy village in
County Meath," Smith said. "The same piece of land plus a
cottage on half an acre and another 20 acres is about to come to
the market for 200,000 euros."
Fortunately, farming is relatively buoyant in Ireland, and
dairy farmers are bulking up operations in anticipation of the
abolition of European Union milk quotas in 2015.
Farmland prices rose about 5 percent in 2012 and will
probably do the same this year, Knight Frank said, and many
farmers are now buying back land they sold in the boom.
Two farmers from Mallow, County Cork, in west Ireland, paid
about 2.25 million euros last year to buy 180 acres of land from
a developer who paid them 40 million euros for it in 2004.
"It suited my pocket," said one of the farmers, 76-year old
John Cronin. "I know quite a number of farmers that are looking
out for land. There's a great love for it."
Spain's bad bank, known by the acronym SAREB, was set up at
the end of last year to buy 90 billion euros of discounted
property assets from banks to sell off over 15 years.
It will struggle to find buyers for about two-thirds of the
assets as they relate to land in undevelopable areas or because
demolishing what is there to start again is too costly, said
property consultants Jones Lang LaSalle and CBRE
.
About half of all development land in Spain will eventually
revert to farmland at writedowns of 90 or 95 percent from the
last peak in 2007, said Rafael Powley, a Madrid-based director
of strategic consulting at property agent JLL.
"It will take SAREB a few more years to look at things in
the way NAMA is now," he said. "You can't think that way at
first because you try to sell your best assets and Spanish banks
don't earn enough money to make those provisions at the moment."
The worst affected areas are near Madrid, in places like
Toledo and Guadalajara, where sites may revert to cereal farms,
and areas on the eastern coast that were popular among Spaniards
for second homes, such as Murcia and Almeria, where fruit and
vegetable farming is now the likely option, Powley said.
"This Spanish banking crisis is not about exposure to real
estate. It's about exposure to land," he said.
In addition to land, Irish farmers are running the rule over
the country's golf courses, as the cost of converting them to
farmland is not as high as for half-built developments.
One 18-hole course farmers have looked over is the 144-acre
Turvey Golf & Country Club in north County Dublin, which went
into receivership in 2010, said selling agent Savills.
Surrounded by farmland and housing estates, it was built in
1995. The fairways and greens are now overgrown, and the
weed-choked first tee sits in front of a rotting clubhouse where
concrete shows through holes in navy blue paint.
"It's an absolute disgrace that a beautiful course like that
has turned into a mess," local resident Harry Gates told a
Reuters reporter on Thursday. "It doesn't look like anybody will
be swinging a club there again."