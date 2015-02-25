LONDON Feb 25 Ireland would be concerned about
the prospect of a referendum on Britain's membership of the
European Union and the effects it could have for Dublin, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
Asked after a speech in London about Ireland's stance on the
possibility of a referendum, Noonan said: "Obviously Ireland
would have concerns about the positions made in the UK which
could have far-reaching effects on Ireland. But I don't want to
second guess the process here."
Britain's ruling Conservative Party has pledged to hold a
referendum on the country's EU membership if it wins power in a
May 7 election.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Padraic Halpin)