LONDON Feb 25 Ireland would be concerned about the prospect of a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union and the effects it could have for Dublin, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

Asked after a speech in London about Ireland's stance on the possibility of a referendum, Noonan said: "Obviously Ireland would have concerns about the positions made in the UK which could have far-reaching effects on Ireland. But I don't want to second guess the process here."

Britain's ruling Conservative Party has pledged to hold a referendum on the country's EU membership if it wins power in a May 7 election. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Padraic Halpin)