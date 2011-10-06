DUBLIN Oct 6 Ireland is getting mixed views from its troika of lenders on whether to make a larger 2012 budgetary adjustment, with the IMF against such a move but European authorities pushing hard for it, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

"Whether we'll go further or not, there is mixed advice. The IMF say no, that you'll take too much demand out of the economy, but the European authorities, especially the Commission, are pushing us to go hard," Michael Noonan told the Irish parliament's upper house. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)