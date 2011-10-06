DUBLIN Oct 6 Ireland will be able to recapitalise its credit union savings and lendings clubs by up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) with funds put aside for the country's banks that were not fully used.

"I seriously intend sorting out the credit unions and some of them we'll have to do immediately but we won't do it in one big bang," Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan told Dublin's upper parliament on Thursday.

"My advice already is that it will cost between half a billion and a billion because the major sorting out is recapitalisation. We recapitalised the banks for less than we expected so we have the resources, we won't have to go back to exchequer for it." ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Erica Billingham)