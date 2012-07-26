DUBLIN, July 26 Ireland's finance minister said
most of the demand at the country's successful return to bond
markets on Thursday came from abroad.
The country cut 5.23 billion euros from hefty borrowing
requirements that threaten to leave it needing extra aid in
2014, by selling new long-term government bonds for the first
time since before its EU/IMF bailout.
Michael Noonan said it was a significant step, but a return
to international markets at sustainable rates would be a true
indication of Ireland's success.
"The strong demand and the fact that over 4 billion euros of
this is new money is a significant step for Ireland in regaining
our economic sovereignty," said Noonan.
