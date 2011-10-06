DUBLIN Oct 6 Ireland's state-run bad bank has begun to move more efficiently than previously, its finance minister said on Thursday, adding that a senior international banker has been examining the agency on his behalf this week.

"I'll have a better read out of it (after the examination is completed) but I'm not proposing changing the legislation yet anyway. I think that over the last two months or so NAMA (the National Asset Manegement Agency) is moving more efficiently than it was," Michael Noonan told Dublin's upper house. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)