DUBLIN Nov 3 Ireland expects to hit its fiscal targets in November after broadly hitting targets last month the deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

"When the November figures come in we will have a broader picture and we expect them to be broadly on target," Eamon Gilmore told parliament.

The government missed its revenue targets in October as weak domestic demand and stubbornly high unemployment hit tax returns, but spending was also below target. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)