* Politician launches case to bloc bailout fund
* Wants referendum on Ireland's participation
* Dublin has no veto but must ratify to access funds
DUBLIN, June 19 Ireland's High Court began
hearing a challenge to the European Union's new bailout fund on
Tuesday, launched by a politician who said the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) was not compatible with the Irish
constitution.
Parliament is expected to ratify Ireland's participation in
the ESM in the coming days, but the High Court could block it.
Ireland does not have a veto over the ESM treaty, which must
be approved by 90 percent of the capital base of the euro zone
to come into effect. But if it does not ratify, it would be
blocked from accessing ESM funds when its EU/IMF bailout expires
at the end of next year.
Independent member of parliament Thomas Pringle wants the
government to hold a referendum on the ESM, a requirement for
any change in Irish law that transfers significant powers to the
EU.
The treaty would dilute the sovereignty of the state and
give the Irish finance minister "powers beyond what have been
given to him by law," Senior Counsel John Rogers, representing
Pringle, told the High court.
"We suggest that the treaty is at odds with the terms of the
treaties of the European Union," he said. "We say that on that
account this state is not free to ratify and complete that
treaty."
Pringle said he expected the hearing to last between five
and seven days.
(Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Writing by Conor Humphries;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)