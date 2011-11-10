DUBLIN Nov 10 Ireland's National Pension Reserve Fund (NPRF) will invest 250 million euros into a new infrastructure fund created to invest in assets earmarked for disposal by the government and new projects.

The fund is targeting an investment pot of up to 1 billion euros and in addition to the NPRF's commitment has received another 50 million euros from institutional investors.

The fund, created by Irish Life Investment Managers will seek additional funding from investors at home and abroad. AMP Capital, part of Australia's largest wealth manager AMP will manage the fund.