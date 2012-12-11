DUBLIN Dec 11 Ireland will aim to end its
EU/IMF bailout programme next year with a cash buffer covering
around one year of financing needs, the government said in an
updated agreement with lenders published on Tuesday.
Ireland has already sliced 10 billion euros off its
post-bailout borrowing needs through a limited bond market
return this year and the head of the country's debt agency has
said it would look to raise another 10 billion next year that
would cover its 2014 funding requirements.
"In view of the external risks to our financing, we will
continue to maintain a prudent cash buffer and aim to end the
programme with a buffer covering around one year of financing
needs to support market confidence," the government said in
updated version of Dublin's memorandum of understanding (MOU).