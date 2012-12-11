DUBLIN Dec 11 Ireland will aim to end its EU/IMF bailout programme next year with a cash buffer covering around one year of financing needs, the government said in an updated agreement with lenders published on Tuesday.

Ireland has already sliced 10 billion euros off its post-bailout borrowing needs through a limited bond market return this year and the head of the country's debt agency has said it would look to raise another 10 billion next year that would cover its 2014 funding requirements.

"In view of the external risks to our financing, we will continue to maintain a prudent cash buffer and aim to end the programme with a buffer covering around one year of financing needs to support market confidence," the government said in updated version of Dublin's memorandum of understanding (MOU).