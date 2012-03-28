By Lorraine Turner
| DUBLIN, March 28
DUBLIN, March 28 Sneaking onto derelict housing
estates to plant trees and commit other crimes of beauty may
sound a little odd, but mounting frustration with the eyesores
left over from Ireland's construction boom has finally reached
a tipping point.
Ireland's "ghost estates" -- empty shopping malls, abandoned
hotels, unfinished housing projects, skeletal office buildings
and half-completed golf courses -- are a vivid reminder of the
profligacy of an Irish property rush which imploded more than
four years ago, bringing down the rest of the economy.
Guerrilla gardening, a phenomenon born in the United States
which involves planting trees, flowers and other forms of
beautification on public or private land without permission, is
part of the next wave of community-led initiatives seeking to
tidy up Ireland's blighted landscape.
Armed with spades, gloves and tree saplings, volunteers
planted over 1,000 willow, alder, birch and ash trees in a bid
to reclaim land at a site which has been a blot on the village
vista of Keshcarrigan in western Ireland for years.
The group named "NAMA to Nature" -- in reference to the
state-run agency that was created to purge Irish banks of risky
land development loans and is now the country's largest property
group -- has plans for more raids and is calling on other
community groups to take matters into their own hands.
"People are having to sit with it (ghost estates) on their
back doors, it's a really nasty symbol of what's been left
behind," said Serena Brabazon, one of the organisers.
"It hasn't been dealt with. That's the real frustration for
everybody," she said, as the group makes plans to tackle a
second ghost-estate.
Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA),
which has been accused by the opposition of being too soft on
the country's property developers and for not doing enough to
help taxpayers, said recently it had invested 500 million euros
($666.30 million) on completing unfinished projects.
But the agency, dubbed the "bad bank" is bound to secrecy on
the projects for which it holds loans, prompting outrage at the
lack of transparency.
"It's about taking a civil action against the grey area of
a state body that doesn't allow for any transparency...There is
no transparency in NAMA, and nobody knows what is happening with
it," said Brabazon.
"We are trying to empower people, they don't have to sit
behind these monstrosities, they can do something," she added.
While the argument over NAMA rages, many of the half-built
properties have begun falling into disrepair in the aftermath of
Ireland's deregulated planning environment, which is now also
marred in corruption allegations.
Little wonder then that a few protest movements have
sprouted up among a people who have stoically borne years of
recession, a relentless rise in unemployment, a programme of tax
rises and spending cuts and accepted some fairly stiff terms in
order to receive an EU/IMF bailout.
PARADE DECOY
At one shell of a building in Dublin's docklands district,
artists have nailed 28 paintings to the hoarding that surrounds
the eight-story concrete skeleton of what was to be Anglo Irish
Bank's headquarters. The building, which the Central Bank of
Ireland is interested in buying, is a potent symbol of the
financial crisis.
"There is such deep frustration. What I've seen in response
to the art thing and the trees, is that people are just dying
for some way of expressing this frustration," said Suki Jobson,
36, a geo-political researcher who recently returned to Dublin
after living in Britain for 20 years.
The artists, who used the St Patrick's day parade as a decoy
for their activities, said their nine-month project was born out
of a feeling of having their hands tied behind their backs by
Europe and an inability to question decisions by the government.
"Nobody asked us permission to buy it with our money so why
should we seek permission to decorate it?" said one of the
organisers of the initiative, who wished to remain anonymous.
"We own NAMA through our taxpayer's money, and NAMA owns
that builder. So there is a point to be made that we own that
building, we are decorating as we see fit," he added.
NAMA said its exposure to ghost estates is "far, far lower"
than most people realise, with other banks more exposed to the
country's 2,800 unfinished projects while NAMA hold the loans to
a mere 10 percent of sites.
"Some people seem to use it (the word 'NAMA') as a generic
term for anything that is not currently occupied but that's very
misleading," said a spokesman for NAMA.
Unfortunately ghost-estates will be a reminder of Ireland's
"Celtic tiger" past for many more years to come, according to a
recent study from NUI Maynooth.
"It's the white elephant in the room, no-one's really
talking about but we're all paying for," said Jobson. "I came
home specifically now because I wanted to get involved."
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner)