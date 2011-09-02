* Bord Gais wanted a 28 pct tariff increase

* New price applies until Sept 2012, but review may change tariffs

LONDON, Sept 2 Ireland's energy regulator CER said on Friday it allowed the country's main gas supplier, Bord Gais , to increase domestic gas prices by 21.72 percent from Oct. 1, six percentage points less than the utility had sought.

"The CER understands that an increase of this magnitude will cause hardship for many consumers given the difficult economic circumstances," the regulator said in a statement.

"It very much regrets this, but notes that wholesale gas costs are something over which Ireland has no control," CER said, encouraging consumers to look for alternative suppliers to receive better value.

Ireland's incumbent gas supplier, which sends gas to nearly 80 percent of Irish households, was looking for a 28 percent tariff increase.

The price increase will be applied to customer bills until Sept. 30, 2012, but CER has scheduled a price review in late November or early December this year and any further changes to household gas tariffs could start from Jan. 1, 2012.

The commission will stop regulating the commercial gas market in October as competition in the sector has increased, it said.

"For residential gas we're minded to deregulate when Bord Gais' share is lower. We'll decide by the end of the year on the deregulation threshold," a spokesman for the regulator said in July.

Ireland last changed its regulated gas prices in early 2010.

Bord Gais raised its power prices by 12 percent in August, the first increase since it entered the domestic power market in February 2009.

Ireland imports most of its gas from Britain, exposing it to gas price fluctuations that are out of its control.

Wholesale gas prices make up around half of Irish gas bills, while the rest is determined by transmission, distribution and administrative costs.

Five of Britain's largest energy suppliers have announced power and gas price increases this summer, also citing rising wholesale prices as the main reason. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)