* Country would be first to back gay marriage in referendum
* Ireland was last in W. Europe to decriminalise gay sex
* Entire political system rallies behind gay movement
DUBLIN, May 18 Ireland, the last country in
Western Europe to decriminalise homosexuality, now looks set
only two decades later to become the first in the world to
approve same-sex marriage in a national referendum.
Back in 1993, legalising gay sex divided a deeply Catholic
society. But a quiet revolution since then has so changed
Ireland that now all political parties strongly back the reform.
Only two of the 166 parliamentary deputies oppose it.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny, a practicing Catholic, has even
visited a gay bar and polls predicting Friday's vote will pass
by two-to-one.
Activists say close-knit communities drove the change by
rallying around gay friends, family and co-workers, while the
collapse of the Catholic Church's overwhelming influence allowed
the political system to slowly come on board.
"Politicians used to rush out of the way to avoid photos
with me. Now it's the reverse," said David Norris, a senator who
led a decades-long campaign to decriminalise gay sex.
"The (same-sex marriage) campaign itself has been a landmark
for Ireland ... there is a much clearer and much softer attitude
towards gay people," he said.
Neighbouring Britain decriminalised homosexuality in 1967,
but a veil of silence smothered the issue in Catholic Ireland.
In the 1970s, police monitored Dublin's only gay bar and tiny
gay pride marches were jeered by passers-by.
An attempt to overturn the criminal statute in 1983 failed
when a supreme court judge referred to homosexuality as "morally
wrong" and contributing to depression and suicide.
"It was a bitter time," said best-selling author Colm
Toibin, one of Ireland's highest profile gay men. "It certainly
looked to me as though the one thing they are never going to do
in Ireland is accept us."
It was only after the European court in Strasbourg ruled it
was incompatible with Europe's convention on human rights that
homosexual activity was legalised. Only a third of voters
agreed, a poll said.
WAVE OF CHANGE
But by then a wave of social change had hit Ireland as the
Church's domination of politics collapsed after a torrent of sex
abuse scandals.
The shift in attitudes that followed was driven as much by
"mothers, sisters, workmates" fighting to defend gay men they
knew as activist groups of gay men, said Toibin.
When the minister of justice set the age of consent for gay
men to 17, she said the mother of a gay teenager had convinced
her to do it.
As more public figures came out of the closet, gay bars
started to appear in central Dublin and annual gay pride parades
grew from a few hundred marchers in the early 1990s to 40,000
last year.
"The speed of all that change has been pretty incredible,"
said Rory O'Neil, a drag queen who has helped lead the marriage
equality campaign. "That is partly because Ireland is a small
country. Everyone has a gay uncle or a gay neighbour."
The final piece of the puzzle was the rallying of the
political system, culminating in Kenny's visit to a party held
at O'Neil's Panti Bar late last year.
"Five years ago no Taoiseach (prime minister) would have sat
down and decided to appear in a gay bar," said O'Neil. "The idea
that this would play visually well is remarkable."
A month later, one of the most senior members of Kenny's
cabinet, Health Minister Leo Varadkar, came out as gay on
national radio, unleashing a wave of media support.
Activists say they are worried that the media and political
consensus may have prompted opponents of gay marriage from
speaking out and that the vote may be close.
But if it passes, Saturday will be "a day of liberation,"
said Toibin. "But I think people feel that whatever happens,
there has been a sea change."
