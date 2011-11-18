* Fin Min plans to raise VAT to 23 pct from 21 pct

* Move likely to dampen consumer demand

* Will likely allow govt to keep income tax bands unchanged (Adds analyst quote, background)

DUBLIN, Nov 18 Ireland's finance minister confirmed on Friday that Dublin plans to increase the sales tax by 2 percentage points in its December budget, a move analysts said risked depressing an already stagnant domestic economy.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said he would propose increasing the value-added tax rate to 23 percent from 21 percent. He said no final decision had been made, but proposals by the finance minister are unlikely to be vetoed by Cabinet.

"It is my intention to propose a 2 percent VAT increase," Noonan told state broadcaster RTE, also confirming that the increase is seen raising an extra 670 million euros next year.

The announcement confirms a figure in a government document leaked this week from the German parliament, which sparked a political storm in Ireland.

The document, obtained by Reuters on Thursday, was produced by the Irish government at the request of the European Commission to give indications of what the government might do in the budget, Noonan said.

"No government decisions have been taken," he said.

Dublin is relying on exports to return its stricken economy to growth but needs consumer demand to revive if it is to achieve meaningful rates of expansion that will make inroads into its large deficit.

Ireland has to raise an extra 1 billion euros through new revenue measures as part of next year's 3.8 billion euro budget adjustment and while the VAT hike should allow the government to maintain a political pledge not to increase the income tax rates, it will dampen consumer spending, analysts said.

"It is clearly going to put upward pressure on inflation and eat into people's income next year," Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers said. "It has to be bad for consumer spending."

The volume of Ireland's retail sales was 3.9 down in September from a year earlier, the sharpest annual fall since April. Economists expect retail sales to fall 1.9 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.

VAT returns have also been consistently behind government targets this year with the 4.5 percent lower than expected figure in the year to October contributing to Dublin falling behind in its 2011 revenue targets.

The government sees the economy returning to growth in 2011, breaking a three-year cycle of shrinking economic output on strong exports, but the domestic economy remains stagnant with rising unemployment and falling house prices.

Ireland's unemployment rate has trebled since a property bubble started to burst in 2007 and has remained at a stubbornly high level of around 14 percent for the past 12 months. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin)